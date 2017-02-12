Social media mocks Education Department for misspelled tweet

WASHINGTON — The Education Department is getting social media criticism after misspelling the name of a prominent African-American sociologist.
In a tweet Sunday from its official account, the department attributed a quotation to W.E.B. DeBois, incorrectly spelling the last name with an “E.”
The sociologist’s last name is correctly spelled D-U B-O-I-S.
About fifteen minutes later, the account tweeted an apology, but that didn’t prevent hundreds of responses mocking the department’s misspelling.
One commenter tweeted: “Looks like @Betsy DeVos is in charge now!” referring to the billionaire GOP donor narrowly confirmed as education secretary last week with a tie-breaker vote by Vice President Mike Pence.
Others posted quizzical looks from African-American students.
Another tweeted: “Smooth move during #BlackHistoryMonth.”
Email messages seeking comment from the Education Department were not immediately returned.