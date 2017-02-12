Snowboarder shreds Seattle’s streets during last week’s storm

SEATTLE — Last week’s winter storm provided a seldom seen sight in the Pacific Northwest lowlands.

Lots and lots of snow.

Many took advantage of the white days and had some fun with it. Families built snowmen. Snowball fights were had. Sledding was a given.

And at least one Seattle resident took out his snowboard and seized the rare opportunity to shred the streets.

Elliot Newman woke at 6 a.m. Feb. 6 to “get the goods before it melted,” he said. He snowboarded many of Seattle’s neighborhood streets, including the areas around Seward Park.

He posted the video on Reddit, where he said he used an old snowboard so he wasn’t too concerned about damaging the base.

“Gotta take advantage of snow in the city when it comes,” Newman wrote on YouTube.