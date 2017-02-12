× Several arrested at large underage drinking party in Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four adults and one juvenile at a large underage drinking party in unincorporated Stanwood Friday night.

Lieutenant Keith Rogers said about 150 to 200 minors were on the property when deputies arrived. They witnessed the juveniles drinking, doing drugs, and several fights. They also received reports that one of the partygoers was not breathing inside the residence.

The intoxicated minor was treated and released to their parents. Rogers said several people attempted to stop deputies from checking on the minor. Those people were later arrested.

Reports on social media about a death at the party are not true.

Authorities also arrested a man who they say promoted the party.

Jahmil Watkins was booked into Snohomish County Jail Saturday morning charged with providing alcohol to minors.

Watkins is listed as the administrator of a private Facebook group called Elite Projects. It’s self-described as the premier socializing network in the Pacific Northwest. Currently, the group boasts 33,000 members. Details about Friday’s party in Stanwood went out to page members.

According to social media posts, the party was supposed to last 48 hours. People were told to bring their own drinks and drugs and that “cops can’t legally come onto the property without a warrant.”