Missing snowboarder found near Mount Hood

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — A 19-year-old snowboarder reported missing after riding out of bounds of the Timberline Ski Area on Mount Hood has been found safe.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said in a Tweet early Sunday that rescuers found the teen. He had been reported missing Saturday evening.

KGW-TV says that the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday afternoon that the snowboarder had been found safe.

He had been riding with a group of people but had gone out in front of them and later couldn’t be found.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Thompson says the snowboarder’s tracks led into a canyon area where people commonly get lost.