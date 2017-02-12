× Lewis County prosecutor says Napavine appointed council members illegally

CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) — Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer has called out the western Washington city of Napavine for engaging in illegal practices.

The Chronicle reports Meyer told county commissioners last week the Napavine City Council has scheduled meetings and appointed members unlawfully.

City code requires the council to hold two meetings each month, but the council has only been meeting once each month.

Meyer says the city also violated a rule requiring it to fill a council position within 90 days when it appointed councilors Bob Wheeler, Craig Sullivan and Armondo Galaviz, who resigned in December.

The board of county commissioners has been asked to step in and is expected to appoint new council members later this month.

Napavine Mayor John Sayers says he was unaware the city had been operating with an illegal council and that he will cooperate with the county’s efforts.