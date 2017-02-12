× Cowlitz County man in jail after man’s body found in river

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A 20-year-old Castle Rock man is being held in Thurston County Jail on investigation of murder two weeks after a man’s body was found in a river in southwest Washington.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office says Jeremy Leiniger was arrested late Friday by sheriff’s detectives from Thurston and Cowlitz counties. The office declined to release other details, including motive or the location of the crime.

Authorities say 53-year-old Clark Calquhoun was listing as a missing person from Thurston County since Jan. 6. The Rainier man’s body was recovered from the Coweeman River in Kelso on Jan. 28.

An autopsy by the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office found Calquhoun died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.