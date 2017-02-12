× Coast Guard to search through the night for missing fishing vessel

JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for the crew of fishing vessel Destination. A distress call went out Saturday morning about two miles northwest of St. George, Alaska.

The Coast Guard, along with two helicopters and two good Samaritan vessels searched all day Saturday and through the night for the vessel.

Coast Guard Cutter Morgenthau arrived at the scene Sunday morning along with the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew on the cutter.

Citizens of St. George are patrolling the shoreline for any signs of the crew or vessel.

Upon arriving Saturday morning, search crews recovered the emergency position-indicating radio beacon or (EPIRB) among a debris field containing buoys, a life ring, and an oil sheen.

“We are saturating the area with Coast Guard and good Samaritan assets and hoping for the best,” Chief Petty Officer Joshua Ryan, Coast Guard 17th District watchstander said Saturday.

Port of Seattle spokesman Brian DeRoy confirms that Destination was docked in Seattle last summer.

Weather on scene is reported as 25-mph winds, two to four-foot seas, air temperature of 21 degrees, sea temperature of 38 degrees and light snow.