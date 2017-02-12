× Calm winter days will give way to gusty, wet weather later this week

SEATTLE – Ahhhh.

A break in the weather is nice, isn’t it?

Enjoy the break now, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says. Because it won’t last for too long.

This calm, warm winter weather will continue Monday, Kelley says. Highs are expected to be near 55 with mostly clear skies. The morning will start out crisp.

Tuesday will be mostly dry but the rain will move in late. Valentine’s Day lovers shouldn’t put off any evening outdoor plans, as long as the plans don’t occur too late.

Tuesday night the rain moves in. Rain, which we’ve seen a lot of this year.

“This is one of the wettest starts to a year on record,” Kelley said. “About the time you’re wrapping up all your Valentine’s Day stuff, we’ll head into the rain.”

Kelley said Wednesday will be wet and gusty.

“It will be a soaker,” Kelley said.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to peak near 50 degrees. The rain will taper off Thursday, and we could see some passing thunderstorms.

The weather will return to normal with passing showers Friday and snow in the mountains. And for those wondering if lowland snow is done for the season, think again.

“The original forecast of a colder, wetter winter through May still stands,” Kelley said.

So don’t pack away those snow shoes just yet.