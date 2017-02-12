Bellevue police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday night in Bellevue.
A motorcycle crashed into a tree in the 15400 block of Lake Hills Boulevard, Bellevue police tweeted.
A 53-year-old Renton resident was declared dead at the scene, police said. A female passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Other details such as what led up to the crash were not immediately available.
This story is breaking and will be updated.