Bellevue police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday night in Bellevue.

A motorcycle crashed into a tree in the 15400 block of Lake Hills Boulevard, Bellevue police tweeted.

A 53-year-old Renton resident was declared dead at the scene, police said. A female passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Other details such as what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

This story is breaking and will be updated.