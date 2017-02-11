Missing: 79-year-old man with medical condition last seen in Lacey Friday afternoon

LACEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a 79-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Lacey home Friday afternoon. Donald Herbert left to run some errands about 3 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

Herbert has a medical condition which requires treatment twice a day and has not completed those treatments.

Police say it’s possible Herbert is driving to Lodi, California to visit a family member, but it’s unusual for him to leave the house without advising his wife.

Herbert was last seen driving a 2016 Silver Toyota Rav 4, Washington License #BBT7150

If you have seen of have any information regarding the whereabouts of Herbert please contact Sergeant DeHan with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-790-7416 or Sergeant Slease 360-786-5851.