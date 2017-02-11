× Ciara shows off baby bump in video tribute to Whitney Houston

On the fifth anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death, Ciara paid tribute to the pop icon with an uplifting, down-to-earth video that features her baby bump, husband Russell Wilson, and even her son Future Zahir.

The video, which is posted to Ciara’s Instagram and Facebook page, begins in Ciara’s kitchen where the R&B singer cranks up Houston’s cover of “I’m Every Woman” from The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Ciara then grabs a wooden spatula and begins to lip-sync.

Throughout the minute tribute directed by Tim Milgram and choreographed by Galen Hooks, Ciara dances on top of a couch, leans against a doorway and rubs her baby bump all while sporting barely any makeup, a white unbuttoned shirt and black leggings. Oh and she still looks sexy.

Houston died February 11, 2012, in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills. Weeks later the Los Angeles coroner said Houston died of an accidental drowning brought on by heart disease and longtime cocaine abuse.

The latest data from Nielsen Music show Houston’s total album sales since her death through the week ending Feb. 2, 2017, reached 3.7 million.