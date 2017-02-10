× Wild winter weather continues: Rain, wind, flooding, mountain snow

SEATTLE — This winter has been wild… and Mother Nature isn’t finished yet.

Q13 News forecaster Erin Mayovsky says rain, wind, flooding and mountain snow are all on tap for Friday and Saturday. There is some good news though, high pressure rebuilds leading to dry & sunny conditions.

Flood Warnings are in effect for the Skokomish, Newaukum, White, Skookumchuck, and Chehalis Rivers.

Latest advisories, watches & warnings can be found here

A Wind Advisory is effect from 8 a.m. through 3 pm for the Puget Sound, Southwestern Washington and Whidbey Island. Look for gusts as high as 50 mph.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect from 2-9 a.m. Look for minor tidal overflows during high tides due to combination of low pressure and higher tides.

Today, a mix of showers and sunbreaks, but with a return of strong, gusty winds as the storm's main center of low pressure rolls ashore across Northwestern Washington.

We'll see mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a slight risk of a stray shower but otherwise a dry, calm day with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday - Tuesday, we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s. Our next chance of rain returns on Wednesday.

Hang in there! Only 38 days until spring...