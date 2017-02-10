Whatcom County voters look to recall Doug Ericksen, senator on Trump transition team

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A group of Whatcom County residents have started an effort to recall a state senator currently serving on President Donald Trump’s transition team.

The Bellingham Herald reports that some residents say Sen. Doug Ericksen can’t do his job at home while he’s serving as communications director for the Environmental Protection Agency during the presidential transition. Critics have noted Ericksen has missed at least 75 percent of the committee meetings he has been scheduled to attend this legislative session.

Michael Shepard filed initial recall paperwork Thursday. A Whatcom County Superior Court judge will determine if the charges meet the criteria for a recall.

Ericksen says his Senate work is getting done and called the recall effort is a “frivolous PR stunt.” He says he’s confident the charges will be thrown out.