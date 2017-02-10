Traveling theft suspects: Help ID crooks using high-tech way to steal from stores, believed to be part of cross-country crime ring

Take a good look at the three theft suspects above wanted in Yakima County — two men and a woman.
They’re believed to be part of a traveling crew of crooks who’ve hit Cabela’s outdoorsman stores from coast to coast.
They’re bold, well-organized and detectives across the country are hoping someone watching knows their names.
Watch the video that shows them in action at the Cabela’s in Union Gap, just south of Yakima. The woman is wearing a big, baggy coat. One of the men stuffs expensive high-tech items in it like GPS units and and Range Finders used for hunting. The second guy acts as a lookout.
Union Gap detectives say the way they finiish their heist proves this crew is prolific and the most sophisticated thieves they’ve seen. “They did not remove any of the security measures,” said Union Gap Det. Curtis Santucci. “They concealed them in the jacket of the female and out the door they went. They did not set off any of the alarms, so it’s presumed that they are using some type of security device that’s defeating the door alarms.”
It's believed these three are just a branch of a bigger group who's traveling the country together, hitting Cabela's stores in Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois and as far east as Delaware. "They were in a mini-van. Silver, light blue in color and it probably had Illinois temporary plates. Cabela's loss prevention had given out information from prior incidents and intelligence they gathered that they believe the group was stationed out of Illinois and that they typically use minivans with Illinois temporary plates. From groups that they have contacted in the past, they were of a Romanian descent."
Their score in the Union Gap heist alone was more than $6,000.
If you recognize these three suspects or know anything that can help identify them and possibly lead to taking down a big cross-country organized retail theft ring, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.