Suspect fatally shot by police in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver, Washington, say an officer fatally shot an armed suspect at an apartment complex.

Spokeswoman Kim Kapp says the incident happened Friday morning when a man drove a stolen car into a parked van at a retirement community. The suspect went into the lobby before fleeing to a neighboring apartment complex.

The suspect went into a second-floor apartment that was occupied by a man and his four children. Officers forced their way into the apartment and found the suspect in the bedroom. Kapp says an officer fatally shot the suspect.

Neither the family nor any officers were injured.

It was the third officer-involved shooting in the Portland metro area in 24 hours. Portland police fatally shot an armed robbery suspect and critically wounded an apparently suicidal man.

