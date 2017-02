Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you like fried chicken? Do you like pizza? Then you might like KFC's newest food mashup filling bellies in Singapore.

It's called the Chizza. "All chicken, no crust," reads the tagline.

It's made by putting pizza toppings, tomato sauce, ham, and pineapple chunks, on top of a piece of fried chicken. It also includes KFC's signature cheese sauce.

So far, reviews have been mixed.

No word on when Chizza will be available in the United States.

Taste just like a pizza with the tomato sauce #kfc #chizza A photo posted by Malcolm Leong (@malcolm_leong) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:09am PST