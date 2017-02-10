Ferguson: If Trump signs new immigration order, it better be within law or it will be challenged

SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Friday that if President Donald Trump signs a new executive order on immigration, it better be within the law or it will be challenged in court again.

On Thursday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court order, sought by Ferguson, that temporarily halts Trump’s immigration and travel ban nationwide.

On Friday, Trump indicated he would not make an immediate appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and may instead sign a new, more narrowly written Executive Order on immigration.

Ferguson was interviewed Friday by Q13 News. The video is below: