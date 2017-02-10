Edward Butler: Convicted child predator, accused domestic violence offender — wanted in Pierce County





WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Convicted child predator and accused domestic violence offender, Edward Butler, has warrants for domestic violence assault and violating a no contact protection order.

He’s also failing to register as a sex offender after being busted for sexually abusing a minor and indecent exposure in Alaska.

Detectives say he registers as homeless and was last known to be homeless Ashford, Washington. “One of the problems with people when they don’t register, or when they register as transient, it’s hard to tell where they’re at to begin with, that’s why they’re required to come in bi-weekly, or once a month to register,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “When they go off the grid, we didn’t know where they were to begin with, because they’re usually lying and some of the times when they go off the grid it’s because they’re somewhere where they know they’re not supposed to be and that’s why they don’t register and that’s why it makes it even more important to get these guy’s caught.”

Edward Butler is 58 years old, 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS

It’s guaranteed to be anonymous and you could be in line for up to $1,000.