Breanna Shove: Spokane County detectives say attempt to pass bad checks foiled by bank teller who knew fraud victim

Busted by a banker: Spokane County detectives say Breanna Shove’s attempt to pass bad checks got foiled — because the teller actually knew the woman Breanna was pretending to be. Busted by a banker: Spokane County detectives say Breanna Shove’s attempt to pass bad checks got foiled — because the teller actually knew the woman Breanna was pretending to be.

Shove has three warrants in all: One for that crime, another for drugs and a third for breaking probation on a gun crime conviction.

She’s 26 years old, 5’6″ and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.