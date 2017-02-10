Beauty store robbers: Help Seattle detectives ID thieves who used pink taser to threaten store clerk

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Do you know someone who carries a pink taser? That’s the weapon that was used to threaten a store clerk in a robbery in north Seattle.

Take a look at the suspect pointing the taser at the clerk and threatening to zap her when she tried to stop him and a woman from stealing.

He was carrying a pink bag and she has red hair.

On January 31st, both entered into the north Seattle Sally’s Beauty Supply and started helping themselves to the goods. “As they walk around the store, they proceed to start shoplifting items and in fact, they’re putting them in a bag,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “As they start to leave the store, they are confronted by a clerk on duty and demands to see the stuff in the bag. Well, they pull out one item that they shoplifted and set it on the counter as if that’s it but they’re also asked about the other items. Well this is where things go bad. The confrontation goes outside the store and the next thing you’re gonna see in the video is where they come back in the store. This is where the confrontation takes place. The male pulls out a pink taser and actually sparks it a couple times in the direction of the clerk. The clerk backs off. There’s a confrontation. The male suspect pushes over a rack which actually hits the clerk on duty. Shoplift turns into an armed robbery. We don’t know who these people are but you are going to get a really good look at their faces and all we need to know is there identity.”

So, take a close look at the two suspects: Both are in their early 20's. Detectives say the woman is Hispanic with red-dyed hair and an olive complexion. The man is black with a medium complexion.