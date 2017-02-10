7 taken to hospital after acid leak at Phillips refinery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Seven workers were taken to a hospital after a toxic acid used to make gasoline was released at a Phillips 66 refinery near Bellingham Friday night.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/DiqC6L ) the leak of hydrofluoric acid happened at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Phillips 66 said in a statement that three of the workers were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The conditions of the workers weren’t known Friday.

Phillips 66 said the leak was contained quickly and within the property.

The leak occurred in the alkylation unit. The cause is under investigation.

Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Chief Larry Hoffman said there was no threat to the public or anyone in the area.

The refinery processes domestic and foreign crude oils, including Alaskan North Slope, Canadian and U.S. shale.