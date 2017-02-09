× Watch out, Hauschka: The Seahawks just signed kicker Blair Walsh

SEATTLE – Steven Hauschka just got some competition.

The Seattle Seahawks signed a kicker Thursday, bringing in former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh after a season in which Hauschka had six extra points and four field that were either blocked or missed.

Walsh, of course, missed a potential game-winning 27-yard field goal against the Seahawks with 18 seconds left in the wild-card round of the playoffs following the 2015 season, leaving the Seahawks with a 10-9 win.

Hauchka was 33 for 37 on field goals last season, and 29 for 35 on extra points. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins next month.

Among his more consequential misses last season were a missed field goal in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals in the teams’ 6-6 tie in October, and an extra point in December against the Cardinals that would’ve put the Seahawks ahead in the fourth quarter of their 34-31 loss.

Walsh was released by the Vikings in November after rough season, the final straw coming when he missed an extra point in a 26-20 loss to the Redskins. He was 12 of 16 on field-goal attempts, and 15 of 19 on extra points.