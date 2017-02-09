× Washington GOP congressman says Trump travel ban ‘did not uphold our values’

SEATTLE — Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., said Thursday that President Donald Trump’s executive order on travel and immigration “did not uphold our values and disrupted the lives of many individuals who legally deserve to be here.”

The statement was issued by Reichert’s office shortly after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate Trump’s travel ban. Within minutes, the president tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT”, indicating that he wants to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reichert’s full statement reads:

“As Americans we are proud to live in a welcoming and compassionate country. The way the Executive Order was developed and implemented did not uphold our values and disrupted the lives of many individuals who legally deserve to be here. Congress and the Administration must work together to implement legislation that keeps Americans safe while respecting religious freedom and creating a way forward for those who wish to come here legally and contribute to our communities.”