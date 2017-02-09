Washington attorney general says travel ban ruling could come today

SAN FRANCISCO — A court of appeals could rule as early as Thursday on President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily keeping people from seven predominantly Muslim nations out of the United States and placing restrictions on the entry of refugees.

Lawyers for the states of Washington and Minnesota, which filed suit to stop the executive order, argue that it is unconstitutional. Attorneys for the Department of Justice claim the ban is necessary to keep the country safe.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals was asked to review the decision of a federal judge in Seattle, who granted a temporary halt on the order while the states involved move forward with their lawsuit.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson told Brandi Kruse on “Q13 News This Morning” that he expects the ruling will likely be handed down by the end of this week.