× Thurston County sheriff’s deputy suffers minor injuries in rollover crash

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Thurston County sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries early Thursday morning in a rollover crash near Olympia.

Around 1 a.m., the deputy was responding to calls of a man with a gun, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said. On the way, the deputy was in a rollover crash at Yelm Highway SE and Braywood Lane SE.

It was not immediately known if there was another vehicle involved in the crash, or if anyone else was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.