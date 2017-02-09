× Three people found dead in Lewis County fire

GLENOMA, Wash. – Three people died in a fire Thursday morning in unincorporated Lewis County.

The Lewis County sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Frost Creek Road in Glenoma.

Deputies haven’t identified the victims yet, pending next of kin.

“This is a tragic situation, and we are working diligently with our public safety partners to find answers for the family and our community,” Sheriff Rob Snaza said in a statement.

Crews from Glenoma, Randle, Morton and Mossyrock helped fight the fire.