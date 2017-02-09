× One more miserable weather day ahead, followed by lots of sunshine

SEATTLE – The weather’s going to get better if you can hold on until the weekend, Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

After a stretch of weather featuring everything from snow to sleet to ice to flooding, Kelley said there’s some relief in sight.

You’ll just have to wait one more day to see it.

“The stormy weather continues through Friday,” Kelley said. “The rain will continue, but at least there are some breaks, and by Friday afternoon, we dry out for a few days.

“This weekend looks rather pleasant.”

In the meantime, however, rain and flooding will front and center “pretty much everywhere,” Kelley said.

The White, Skokomish and Chehalis will likely be the hardest hit rivers, and many small creeks and streams will likely flood basements throughout Western Washington.

There will likely also be power outages – particularly on the Eastside – as wind gusts in some places could reach 50 mph.

The passes will also be a mess through Saturday, with another 8 inches of snow expected Friday night.

Saturday’s forecast clears up considerably, with highs around 50 and sunny skies expected until the middle of next week.