Marysville police officer hits 61-year-old man crossing State Avenue

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 61-year-old man is recovering from a shoulder and knee injury after being struck by a Marysville police officer Thursday morning.

Police say the officer was making a left turn onto State Avenue from Grove Street when he hit the man about 11 a.m.

Authorities say the man was crossing State Avenue and he was hit with the vehicle’s exterior mirror.

The officer was driving a marked police vehicle and was on-duty at the time of the collision.

The incident is under investigation by the Marysville Collision Investigation Unit.