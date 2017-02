× Man shot, killed at North Pearl Street in Tacoma; suspect was known to him, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — A man in his 30s was shot and killed in the 2600 block of N. Pearl Street in Tacoma Thursday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to Tacoma police officer Loretta Cool.

The suspect is in his 20s and was known to the victim, she said. She did not know, however, if he had been caught.

No other information was immediately available.