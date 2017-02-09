× Heavy rain on top of melting snow leads to landslides, flooding

SEATTLE — Rain paired with melting snow across the Puget Sound area led to multiple landslides and flooding issues Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement saying large amounts of moisture have increased the threat of landslides across Western Washington. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources showed landslide risk ranging from low on the east side of the Cascades to extreme in Pierce and Thurston counties.

Landslides in Mason County, Pierce County and Seattle were reported, closing area roads and impacting traffic.

Photo of landslide that has closed East Pioneer @ 33rd St SE today pic.twitter.com/8K9pTFJIDE — City of Puyallup (@CityofPuyallup) February 9, 2017

SR 106 is now blocked by a mud slide near MP 5.5. Please be watchful. pic.twitter.com/CqObuQ3mQy — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) February 9, 2017

Hoodsport: Crews removed enough debris to reopen 1 lane on US 101. We're setting game plan for next steps https://t.co/2fx6e5uDTV pic.twitter.com/lDL0hr1viO — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) February 9, 2017

Swollen rivers and overworked drains caused flooding in multiple locations. In Bothell, 120th Avenue NE was closed due to feet of water over the roadway. In Bellevue, SE 7th Place East was closed, with at least one car stuck due to water.

SE 7th Pl. east of Lake Hills Connector. Yes, closed means closed. Turn around, don't drown! @BvueTrans pic.twitter.com/liQ01IUsEu — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) February 9, 2017

Q13 News Chief Meterologist Walter Kelley said rain will continue through Friday. The Skokomish, White and Chehalis rivers are the biggest concern for major flooding, Kelley said.

And while rain clogs the lowlands, freezing rain significantly impacted mountain passes.

For a list of Washington State road closures, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation’s website.