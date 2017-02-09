Heavy rain on top of melting snow leads to landslides, flooding
SEATTLE — Rain paired with melting snow across the Puget Sound area led to multiple landslides and flooding issues Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement saying large amounts of moisture have increased the threat of landslides across Western Washington. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources showed landslide risk ranging from low on the east side of the Cascades to extreme in Pierce and Thurston counties.
Landslides in Mason County, Pierce County and Seattle were reported, closing area roads and impacting traffic.
Swollen rivers and overworked drains caused flooding in multiple locations. In Bothell, 120th Avenue NE was closed due to feet of water over the roadway. In Bellevue, SE 7th Place East was closed, with at least one car stuck due to water.
Q13 News Chief Meterologist Walter Kelley said rain will continue through Friday. The Skokomish, White and Chehalis rivers are the biggest concern for major flooding, Kelley said.
And while rain clogs the lowlands, freezing rain significantly impacted mountain passes.
For a list of Washington State road closures, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation’s website.