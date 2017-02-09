Heavy rain slams western Washington; freezing rain shuts down mountain passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Soaking rains are slamming western Washington while freezing rain falls on top of snow in the mountains and Whatcom County.

Q13 Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says warm air is moving in Thursday melting any lowland snow that is left.

"By lunchtime lots of rain around with some breaks, but the winds are going to kick up too," McDermott said. "Ice falling in the mountains."

Moderate-to-heavy rainfall in King and Pierce Counties right now. Freezing rain over Cascades - but ALL PASSES are CLOSED. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/jwwPn6dw3E — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) February 9, 2017

By Friday morning, more rain and wind before the system starts to weaken late in the day. It wills start to dry out by Saturday for most.

The snow in the mountains becomes unstable when rain and ice accumulate on top of it.

Get the Q13 FOX news app to have school alerts sent to your phone/tablet

Get the Q13 FOX weather app for severe weather alerts where you are

"A very rough weather pattern is over us through Friday," Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said. "Flooding rains for most of us, snow or ice up north around Bellingham, gusty winds Thursday evening for the weight-loaded trees up in the foothills, pass closures, tidal overflow early Thursday for Puget Sound, you name it and we’ve got it."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tidal overflow for Puget Sound will come with the high tides. The first high tide is around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The mountains will be a total mess through Friday," Kelley said. "Heavy snow, to lots of rain, to heavy snow again Friday equals big problems up there. I’d expect long duration closures."

But some good news -- "This weekend looks quiet, dry and mild!"