Fallen tree, branches block 3 lanes of northbound I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — At least one fallen tree and branches on Thursday night were blocking three lanes of I-5 just south of S. Spokane Street in Seattle, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of damage to vehicles or injuries from the incident near the West Seattle Bridge. But a Washington State Patrol trooper said only the HOV lane would be open to northbound traffic until about midnight. Long lines of cars and trucks could be seen backed up on northbound I-5.

NB 5 just south of Spokane St a tree is blocking three lanes. Vehicles getting by in HOV and left GP lane, but a lot of debris in left GP. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 10, 2017

ALERT! Trees across the road. N5 near the West Seattle Freeway. Only HOV lane open for now. Major delays. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 10, 2017

Picture of the tree on NB 5. HOV lane will be the only lane open for approx 3 more hours due to hillside. pic.twitter.com/TledsybQLq — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 10, 2017

Heavy rain Thursday soaked the ground and, with the addition of high winds, many trees began falling in the Puget Sound area.

The National Weather Service said the 1.63 inches of rain in Seattle Thursday was the wettest February day in the city in 21 years.