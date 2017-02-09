Fallen tree, branches block 3 lanes of northbound I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — At least one fallen tree and branches on Thursday night were blocking three lanes of I-5 just south of S. Spokane Street in Seattle, authorities said.
There were no immediate reports of damage to vehicles or injuries from the incident near the West Seattle Bridge. But a Washington State Patrol trooper said only the HOV lane would be open to northbound traffic until about midnight. Long lines of cars and trucks could be seen backed up on northbound I-5.
Heavy rain Thursday soaked the ground and, with the addition of high winds, many trees began falling in the Puget Sound area.
The National Weather Service said the 1.63 inches of rain in Seattle Thursday was the wettest February day in the city in 21 years.