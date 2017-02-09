× 33-year-old Lake Stevens man fatally shot by police

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Law enforcement officers are investigating after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot by police Thursday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., Lake Stevens Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of 70th Ave SE after a man called 911 in distress, Everett Police Department Officer Aaron Snell said.

A 33-year-old Lake Stevens man was located nearby. The man was shot by one responding officer, Snell said.

Units attempted CPR, and the man was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No further details into the shooting were immediately available, Snell said.

An investigation is being led by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team. The team is made up of detectives from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies.

Snell said 70th Avenue SE and 19th Place SE from 71st Street SE are currently closed for the investigation.