WATCH LIVE: Senate debating attorney general nomination ahead of vote
Check the latest school closures and delays

Work on Dakota Access oil pipeline will resume immediately, company announces

Posted 5:13 PM, February 8, 2017, by
Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) confront bulldozers working on the new oil pipeline in an effort to make them stop on September 3, 2016, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Private security guards used pepper sprayed and attack dogs to attempt to repel the protesters but eventually the bulldozers and the security guards retreated. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) confront bulldozers working on the new oil pipeline in an effort to make them stop on September 3, 2016, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Private security guards used pepper sprayed and attack dogs to attempt to repel the protesters but eventually the bulldozers and the security guards retreated. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it plans to resume work immediately to finish the project.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners on Wednesday got final permission from the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with a crossing of the Missouri River in southern North Dakota.

The work on the $3.8 billion project had been stalled for months due to opposition by the Standing Rock Sioux, but President Donald Trump last month instructed the Army Corps of Engineers to advance pipeline construction.

The tribe fears a pipeline leak could contaminate its drinking water. ETP says the pipeline is safe.

Company CEO Kelcy Warren has said it will take about three months to finish the river crossing.