Soaking rains bring high risk of urban flooding — here’s how to prepare

SEATTLE — It’s about to get wet. Really wet.

We just made our way through the biggest widespread snow event in years, and now we’re headed back to more typical Northwest weather.

Tonight will be soaking wet. Everyone gets at least an inch of rain tonight alone.

Q13 meteorologist Walter Kelley says Urban flooding is likely -- especially the areas where snow is on the ground. Walter suggests clearing your frozen drains to avoid basements full of water!

Expect a gusty day on Thursday with more rain likely causing road closures over the mountain passes.

There is relief in sight! Friday transitions to nice weather this weekend.

Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson put together this model showing about 2" of rain for the central and south Sound by Friday morning.