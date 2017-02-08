Snapchat Spectacles vending machine pops up in Seattle, draws HUGE crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Crowds of people flocked to Seattle's Lower Queen Anne neighborhood for the chance to get the latest tech gadget.

It all started with a tweet of a photo showing a vending machine outside of a Dick's Drive-In Restaurant. That yellow vending machine is the only way you can buy Snapchat Spectacles.

So what are they?

The $129 sunglasses have a built-in camera that connects wirelessly to your phone, allowing you take 10 to 30 second videos by tapping a button on the glasses.

The "round" videos can be shared on Snapchat via Bluetooth or WiFi.

Why do they draw such big crowds?

Snapchat Spectacles draw huge crowds because they are so tough to get.

Snapchat only sells the glasses in pop up vending machines -- today that vending machine was outside of a Dick's Drive-In on Queen Anne Ave. in Seattle.

The line for @Spectacles at @DicksDriveIns is around the whole building. Security is here. Most people in their 20s and 30s. @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/wTjpUNRpYW — Brett Cihon (@BrettCihon) February 8, 2017

What's all the buzz about?

Come along with Q13 News digital producers Brett Cihon and Tanya Sinkovits at the site of the vending machine.