Seattle officer who shot man testifies he saw a gun

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer who fatally shot a man says he clearly saw the man carrying a gun within 45 minutes of the confrontation.

The Seattle Times reports that during testimony before a King County inquest jury both Officer Scott Miller and Officer Michael Spaulding testified they saw Che Taylor reach for a gun before shooting him.

The officers were trying to arrest Taylor as a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm on Feb. 21 when they shot him. Miller testified that she fired his shotgun once. Spaulding fired his rifle six times.

The confrontation occurred after Taylor arrived in an area where Miller and Spaulding were looking for another man wanted on drug warrants.

Taylor’s family and supporters have condemned the shooting and disputed the police account.

