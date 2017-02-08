× Pierce County deputy injured in head-on identified as David Rose

PARKLAND, Wash. – The Pierce County sheriff’s office identified the deputy hurt in a head-on collision Tuesday as a school resources officer for Bethel school district named David Rose.

Detective Ed Troyer said Rose suffered multiple broken bones and lacerations, as well as a concussion.

“We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery and are incredibly thankful considering the severity of the collision and the injuries he suffered as a result,” Troyer said in an email. “Please join us in continuing to keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Rose, 34, is not related to Q13 News anchor David Rose.

Rose had to be extricated from his patrol car and rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a pickup truck crossed the double lines and hit his vehicle head-on.

He previously worked as a corrections deputy at Pierce County jail.