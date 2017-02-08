× On-demand babysitting service

A company in Western Washington is now offering childcare on demand. Avni Patel Thompson started “Poppy” because parents in Madison Park would text her, asking about last-minute babysitters. Now, Thompson has a website and a whole group of nannies on call, ready to help out with snow days, date nights, or an unexpected sick day. All Poppy members have to do is send in a request, and a sitter can be there the same day. The service costs about $20 per hour.

Some parents tell Q13 they would be apprehensive about leaving their children with a stranger. But Thompson says she has a strict “vetting” process for Poppy caretakers, which includes a background check and “glowing” references.

