× Gig Harbor daycare worker charged with raping girl, 5, multiple times

GIG HARBOR, Wash. – A 26-year-old Gig Harbor daycare worker was charged Wednesday with repeatedly raping a 5-year-old girl on the campus.

Parker Thomas Trotter was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated child rape in Pierce County Superior Court for the alleged incidents at Little Steps Christian Learning Center.

Trotter pleaded not guilty, and was jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail.

The school’s director, Barb Richards, was placed on administrative leave. According to court documents, she is Trotter’s mother.

The girl told police the assaults happened 15 times dating back to last September, when Trotter began working there.

Trotter told police that he is left alone with the children every day while the teacher in charge goes to lunch. He said he sometimes rub’s children’s backs to help them sleep, and sometimes hugs them, but denied sexually assaulting the girl.

Little Steps held a parent meeting Monday and sent a letter home informing them of the arrest and saying all employees underwent the required background check. The letter also says additional safety measures will be implemented.

The center’s website says it has 45 children on campus and is a nonprofit learning center.