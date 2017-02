× Former Knick Oakley ejected, arrested after MSG altercation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Knicks star Charles Oakley was escorted from his seats at Madison Square Garden after an altercation near team owner James Dolan.

Oakley appeared to shove security guards before they pulled him away from his seat behind the baseline during the first quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Fans chanted “Oakley! Oakley!” in support of the popular power forward.

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals, but has a poor relationship with the team because of his criticisms of Dolan, the Madison Square Garden chairman.

SBNY Exclusive: Charles Oakley on the ground surrounded by police and Garden security pic.twitter.com/cemhHF4Lu0 — SportsBlogNewYork (@SportBlogNYC) February 9, 2017

The Knicks said in a tweet that Oakley “behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner” and was being arrested.