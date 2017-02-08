× Fire rips through Lacey warehouse overnight

LACEY, Wash. — Fire ripped through a commercial warehouse early Wednesday morning in Lacey.

The fire started around 3:00 a.m. at Madsen Roofing in the 8600 block of Martin Way E.

Officials say nobody was hurt in the fire. The warehouse had quite a bit of material inside that was fueling the fire.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One eastbound lane and westbound lane of Martin Way is now open between Marvin Road and Hoh St. Lacey police had closed all lanes of traffic in the area overnight.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay with Q13 News This Morning for updates.