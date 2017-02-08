× Federal appeals court will not issue decision today on president’s travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals announced it would not issue a decision on Wednesday in relation to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

A federal appeals court will decide whether to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel ban after a contentious hearing that challenged the administration’s motivations for the ban, but also questioned the arguments of two states trying to overturn it.

The announcement came just before noon from the office of the court:

“The court will not be issuing a decision today. Also, the court will provide advance notice of 60 to 90 minutes when a decision is imminent. Finally, the court will not be providing a transcript of yesterday’s proceeding. The recording is available for those of you who want to have a transcript produced.”

It was unclear which way the three judges of the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals would rule, though legal experts said the states appeared to have the edge.