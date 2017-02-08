Detectives search for killer of homeless man in Seattle; ‘He was basically executed’

SEATTLE — Seattle Police say a homeless man was ambushed and basically executed on Sunday, Jan. 29th as he stood in front of the St. Charles Hotel in he 600 block of 3rd Avenue. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who killed 52-year-old Patrice Pitts also known as Patrice Toliver.

“There were three males standing right here, one of which was the victim. Suspect in this case walked by, no dialogue, nothing. All of a sudden, he produced a firearm and started firing. I think there was 4 to 5 shots,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. The witnesses ran off. Detectives believe that Pitts was targeted and that someone knows why.

“We don’t even know a motive in this case. Who knows if there is gonna be another victim. We really need your help to solve this case,” said Ret. Det. Carner. The suspect is described as a black male, 5’07” – 5’09” with a stocky build. During the crime, he was wearing a black or dark hooded jacket with a white shirt hanging out below the bottom of the jacket. He was wearing dark pants.

If you can identify the shooter, Crime Stoppers will pay you a $1,000 reward. It is completely anonymous. Submit the info using the P3Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also send the information on the http://www.P3Tips.Com