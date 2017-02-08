All east-west mountain passes closed due to avalanche danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The state shut down all of the passes over the mountains Wednesday night because of avalanche danger.

The closures will be reassessed in the morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

U.S. 2 is closed due to current avalanche, WSDOT said. "No estimated time for reopening, roadway will be reassessed Thursday morning."

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was closed all night due to avalanche danger, WSDOT said, adding that they will issue an update on the situation at 10 a.m. Thursday.

And U.S. 12 over White Pass was closed in both directions "due to a snow slide" near Wild Cat Creek, WSDOT said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper J. Sevigney tweeted Wednesday night, "Alternate route to west Washington...try Oregon."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow in the mountains becomes unstable when rain and ice accumulate on top of it.

"A very rough weather pattern is over us through Friday," Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said. "Flooding rains for most of us, snow or ice up north around Bellingham, gusty winds Thursday evening for the weight-loaded trees up in the foothills, pass closures, tidal overflow early Thursday for Puget Sound, you name it and we’ve got it."

Heavy rain continues through Friday morning, especially outside of the metro area. This will continue to create problems, especially for the foothills. The wind gusts will pick up Thursday for the foothills, too.

Tidal overflow for Puget Sound will come with the high tides. The first high tide is around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The mountains will be a total mess through Friday," Kelley said. "Heavy snow, to lots of rain, to heavy snow again Friday equals big problems up there. I’d expect long duration closures."

But some good news -- "This weekend looks quiet, dry and mild!"