× 40+ brave cold and snow before grand opening of Chick-fil-A Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Want to win free Chick-fil-A for a year? What would you do for it?

As of Wednesday morning, about forty people were camping outside the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Puyallup for a chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The first 100 people standing in line when the doors open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017 will win the prize.

Q13 News caught up with Julie and Carter who are camping with their family. Carter told us they set up their tent about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to range from 39 to 41 degrees.

The Chick-fil-A Puyallup is at 104 39th Ave SW.

To be eligible for the prize you must be 18 years or older and be able to show identification.

The event is open to guests living in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A complete listing of eligible zip codes and rules can be found at www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations/Openings.