× 3 airlifted to Harborview, 2 others hospitalized in Centralia fire

CENTRALIA, Wash. — A large fire at a two-story home left five people hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Centralia.

Around 1 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 400 block of South Oak Street, Centralia Fire officials said. Five adults escaped the home, but were taken to Providence Centralia Hospital with smoke inhalation.

Three of the patients were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. It was not immediately known if anyone suffered burns.

The home was destroyed in the fire. Two adjacent homes were also damaged.

The cause of the fire was not known.