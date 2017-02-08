1 killed after car crashes into retention pond along I-5 in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Troopers say one person was killed when a car crashed into a retention pond just off of Interstate 5 in Federal Way.

Police were called before 6 a.m. to the I-5 southbound ramp at S 320th.

According to the Washington State Patrol, witnesses reported seeing a car driving erratically as it came off the ramp and then crashed through a guardrail into the pond.

Troopers say divers found one victim in the water. It's still unclear if anyone else was inside the car at the time.

An exact cause of death will be released by the medical examiner's office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.