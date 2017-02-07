× Robbery suspect shoots himself in leg during struggle with police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – A convenience store robbery suspect was arrested after the gun he was carrying went off and struck him in the leg, WFSB reported.

Bridgeport police said it happened after Steven Nieves held up the Mike’s Supermarket on Capitol Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday.

They said Nieves entered the store, showed a gun and ordered the clerk to turn over money.

The clerk listened and Nieves fled on foot with the cash.

Responding officers canvassed the area and found the suspect on Main Street near Charles Street.

Police said a physical altercation took place and Nieves resisted arrest. Nieves then assaulted the sergeant trying to arrest him, police said.

During the struggle, police said Nieves reached for the gun in his pants pocket. It went off and struck him in the leg.

The sergeant called for help and Nieves was eventually taken into custody.

Both were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.

The sergeant was treated for minor injuries.

Nieves was also treated for his leg wound and released into police custody.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, threatening and carrying a pistol without a permit.

His bond was set at $250,000.