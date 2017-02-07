× Pierce County sheriff’s deputy injured, extricated from patrol car after hit head-on by pickup

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was extricated from his patrol car and rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a pickup truck crossed the double lines and hit his vehicle head-on, sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer said.

There were no immediate word on the 34-year-old deputy’s injuries, but Troyer said he was “alert and talking” as he was being extricated from the crushed car. The sheriff’s office said the deputy serves as a school resource officer with the Bethel School District.

And Central Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted this:

Deputy treated and transported safely to Trauma Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/b8l3F3R7HB — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) February 8, 2017

The truck “hit him at full speed … with no braking” and rode up on the top of the patrol car, Troyer said, adding that icy road conditions likely “played a role in this.”

The driver of the pickup was “banged up, scratched and “bruised” and being cooperative with investigators, he said.

The accident occurred in the 1600 block of Tule Lake Road South in Parkland.

“They both were very lucky — it could have been a lot worse,” Troyer said.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office later tweeted this, blaming the accident on road conditions and excessive speed.